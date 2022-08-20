YOUR SAY: Readers respond to climate change questions put to Indi MP

In Saturday's Border Mail (August 13), John Moore asks five questions of Helen Haines. I cannot answer for Ms Haines but provide some answers:
I don't think anyone on the planet would be able to answer the wildly hypothetical questions made by John Moore of sitting Indi MP Helen Haines (August 13). But one thing I know. It's the advice climate scientists around the world are urgently pleading for politicians of all colours to seriously confront.
It is that the cost of doing nothing on global warming will be far more expensive and detrimental to all life on the planet than doing something! Thankfully the independents like Helen Haines and the government are now going to do something positive to catch up on 10 years when our federal leaders did practically nothing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wouldn't it be more helpful to have surveillance cameras at a lower level to capture the faces of people doing the robbery? The caps and hoodies protect their identity.
Once there was a giant in our land called Albert. He is still considered one of the most influential artists to have ever lived.
His second name? Namatjira.
What is forgotten is that he suffered very much from the cultural practice of humbugging. That is, what is thine is also mine and ripe for the taking.
This is most critically relevant for many hidden, faceless, voiceless and largely forgotten members of his race at present. The government has removed the cashless welfare card folk depend on for their very existence.
As more privileged people with a voice, can we stand by and let this continue?
Stroke Foundation's annual National Stroke Week has once again been embraced by communities across the country, meaning so many more Australians will now know what stroke often looks like, and what to do when it happens. Stroke Week, which ran from August 8 to 14 this year, always has a pertinent theme.
Acting F.A.S.T means you have more chance of survival and a good recovery - it means you'll be here to enjoy those precious moments with family and friends.
That clever acronym is the easiest way to remember what stroke most often looks like, a drooping Face, inability to lift your Arms, and slurred Speech. The T is time - time to get cracking and make that Triple-0 call for an ambulance. Stroke is always a medical emergency, there is never time to waste. Every minute during a stroke results in 1.9 million brain cells dying, and we just cannot turn that time back. Treatment can, however, mean a full recovery, or at least, a significant reduction in the degree of disability.
This Stroke Week we saw numerous Australian landmarks light up in our blue and green colours to support our messages. From Ballarat to Albury, Coffs Harbour to Perth, Melbourne to Brisbane, we were so thrilled to see our colours shining from towers, civic buildings, bridges and even the Big Banana.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped us share our information this Stroke Week.
From our amazing team of volunteers, our fierce community advocates, the stroke clinicians who work tirelessly in their research, treatment and care, the media who tell our survivors' stories so respectfully, and the community leaders who support us with funding to ensure we can continue to do our important work.
Your generosity, time and dedication has a genuine impact and is very much appreciated. Thank you.
