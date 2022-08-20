YOUR SAY: Readers respond to climate change questions put to Indi MP

We have probably missed the opportunity to lower the temperature of the earth. Therefore the aim of reducing emissions is now to stop the temperature rising to unliveable temperatures by working with other countries as per the Paris agreement. The UK hit over 40 degrees C last month; Sydney nearly 50C in 2020.

Solar and wind with storage are now the cheapest forms of electricity generation so the transition will be much cheaper than fossil fuels or nuclear. Continuing to use fossil fuels piles on costs in terms of increasing fires, floods, droughts etc. and could eventually cost us a liveable earth.

Costs are borne by society - as they always have been - but, as above, renewables are the cheapest option.

There is no time when the wind is not blowing in numerous locations across the enormous continent of Australia. Therefore sufficient, well distributed renewables, hydro, biogas etc. can provide more than enough power.