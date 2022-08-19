The Border Mail
Classic old Beechworth hotel set to be auctioned next month

By Ted Howes
August 19 2022 - 11:30pm
PIECE OF HISTORY: The owner of the classic old Warden's Hotel in Beechworth hopes the new owner will share his love of history, restore the building to its former glory and revive the pub as a favourite haunt for locals.

It might have been closing time at Beechworth's historic Warden's Hotel in 1975, but with the pub being auctioned next month there's a strong chance it could be opening time again soon.

