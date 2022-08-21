The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Beechworth burglar targeted same pub five times in search of alcohol

By Wodonga Court
Updated August 21 2022 - 2:07am, first published 1:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VICTIM: Publican Peter Girven, pictured after some of the break-ins in 2020.

A man who caused extensive damage to a Beechworth pub during multiple break-ins continues to receive mental health treatment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.