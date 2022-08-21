Beechworth burglar targeted same pub five times in search of alcohol

A man who caused extensive damage to a Beechworth pub during multiple break-ins continues to receive mental health treatment.
The incidents involved Wyatt smashing glass to gain access and steal small numbers of Bundaberg Rum and Johnny Walker cans.
While his offending involved the theft of 25 cans, the incidents caused extensive damage to glass panels.
The Wangaratta Performing Arts centre was also damaged in an break-in on December 2, 2020.
Two bottles of wine were taken by Wyatt during that incident.
He left blood at the scene after breaking a window worth $488.
Lawyer Sally Wilson said her client had serious mental health issues and alcohol helped to dull the voices in his head.
Wyatt is receiving "excellent treatment" for his issues, she said, including schizophrenia.
Wodonga magistrate Peter Dunn said the incidents would likely have left the owner of the Hibernian "tearing his hair out".
"As much as they might be angry at Mr Wyatt, I'm sure if they were properly apprised of his health situation, they'd have an increased level of understanding of why he's not being cast into the cells in chains," Mr Dunn said.
"But we try not to do that any more for people with mental health problems."
Wyatt must be of good behaviour for two years and pay $1710 compensation for the damage and stolen alcohol.
