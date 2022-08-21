A $73,900 donation will allow Alpine Health Mount Beauty to modernise the way it manages patient X-rays.
The Mount Beauty Hospital Op Shop contribution - the largest ever - will go towards a Konica Aero Digital Reader System, where X-rays can be processed and managed digitally and referred to specialists or regional centres.
The new process means patients can continue to have X-rays taken closer to home, cutting down on travel time and reducing pressure on ambulances being used for transfers and Albury Wodonga Health's emergency department.
Alpine Health chief executive Nick Shaw said the service was "incredibly grateful" to the Mount Beauty Hospital Op Shop volunteers.
"Their substantial donations allow us to upgrade our technology and improve our service delivery for the local community," he said.
"On behalf of Alpine Health I'd like to say a big thank-you to Mount Beauty Hospital Op Shop for helping us to improve the health and well-being of the Alpine communities."
