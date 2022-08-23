The 2AY-3NE breakfast show duo is in the running for best on-air team in the provincial division against pairs who anchor FM programs in Newcastle and the Central Coast.
"It's pretty humbling to be in the category with other well-resourced and well-respected shows in huge population bases," King said.
It's the third time King has been a finalist with the other two occasions dating back to her time in Gippsland radio before shifting to the Border in the 1990s.
Poulton said "it was quite refreshing to hear" of the recognition after a 22-year radio career which began at community station 2REM and included a long stint at FM105.7 The River.
Judges had a one-minute recording of the show with 20-second excerpts from segments about dishwashers in the workplace, health benefits of cinnamon sticks and interstate fire brigade rivalry for the Good Friday hospital appeal.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ovens and Murray football commentator, 3NE's Blake Escott is a finalist in three country categories - best sports presenter, best program director and best community service project.
The last mentioned involved him delivering meals on wheels in Yarrawonga with 3NE general manager Owen Godenzi to help recruit volunteers.
Award winners will be announced at a gala event in Sydney on October 29.
Meanwhile, Farrer MP Sussan Ley and Deniliquin senator Perrin Davey are featuring on the glossy pages of Vogue Australia's September edition.
The deputy Liberal and National party leaders are part of a political feature that also involves Labor MPs Anne Aly and Anika Wells.
