The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury councillor says best health service result is important, regardless of Twin Cities hospital site

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 23 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hospital fight about best treatment rather than location: councillor

THE site of a new Albury-Wodonga hospital is secondary to ensuring patients have top quality health treatment, a councillor says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.