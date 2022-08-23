Hospital fight about best treatment rather than location: councillor

"I see the 2C1C as a really strong and good opportunity but if we continue to go down into the operational minutiae and don't stay right at the top and don't look at the big pictures of issues like the strategic planning issues, urban land use issues over the two cities as a unified approach, things like that, then I think we're just messing around the edges and not doing things in a timely and efficient manner," Cr Mildren said.

