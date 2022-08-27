The Border Mail
Acute shortage of industrial properties, 2 Lavington sites sell quickly

By Ted Howes
Updated August 27 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:25am
Auctioneer Andrew Dixon at the Clipex site on Wagga Road. It was passed in at $1 million but sold minutes later for an undisclosed sum. Picture by Ash Smith

TWO Lavington commercial sites were quickly snapped up on Friday with agent Andrew Dixon saying an "acute shortage" of industrial property was fuelling huge demand.

