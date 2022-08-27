Horse trainer jailed over heroin, ice, cocaine, MDMA haul at Laceby

A horse trainer caught with more than 600 grams of drugs, including nearly 350 grams of heroin, has been jailed.
Jason Paul Hodgins, 51, was on Friday ordered to serve a minimum of 14 months in custody after a raid at his Laceby home on October 6 last year.
Hodgins had been living at the property free of charge in exchange for training Arabian show horses.
He was also holding the large heroin stash and about 140 grams of ice, 80 grams of cocaine, and nearly 50 grams of ecstasy.
Police found $6300 in a toilet bag in his bedroom.
Hodgins said he had accrued debts and was holding the drugs for others.
Judge Stewart Bayles said it was a "somewhat unusual" case, given Hodgins' age and very limited criminal history.
The court heard he was "just the type of person upon whom those in the drug world prey".
"I accept that at the age of 51 years, this period of imprisonment has been a significant intervention in your life," Judge Bayles said.
"Drugs are a scourge on the community.
"They ruin lives, families and relationships.
"Drug addiction and the trade in illicit drugs frequently leads to the commission of other offences."
The judge noted that the amount of heroin found showed Hodgins was participating in the drug trade at a significant level.
The former army lance corporal and car salesman had moved to Laceby in 2018 to continue training horses.
The court heard the pandemic had halted the industry and led to Hodgins drug use and debts escalating.
He said he had been dropping drugs off to customers at about an ounce a time.
Judge Bayles imposed a maximum term of 26 months.
