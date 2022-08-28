The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

After hearing claims of bias towards mountain bikers with Eastern Hill plans, an Albury councillor plans to act

By Anthony Bunn
August 28 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerned residents gather at the Eastern Hill lookout on Sunday afternoon to show their discomfort with plans for the reserve. Picture by Mark Jesser.

CONCERNS have been aired over the level of input mountain bike riders had into an Eastern Hill master plan with an Albury councillor saying a survey appeared "really, really skewed".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.