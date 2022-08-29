The first publicly accessible electric vehicle charging station has been installed in Yackandandah.
The Tritium 50kW DC public charger is in a centrally located carpark off Windham Street, near the Star Hotel.
The charger currently has space for two electric vehicles to charge at simultaneously, but there is room for that to expand in the future.
Totally Renewable Yackandandah chair Matthew Charles-Jones said the development would open up the town for electric vehicle drivers to visit, without fear of running out of power on the journey.
"There is this term 'range anxiety', where people say 'I know I can get from here to here, but what do I do in between?', so TRY and other advocates in the vehicle industry correctly identify the need for charges in all towns," he said.
"They'll be able to park their car to the charger and we've positioned it nice and close to the mains street so whilst their vehicle's charging ... they might go away and have a coffee and buy some groceries and when they get back the vehicle is charged.
"By shifting to smart renewables, we can both dramatically cut costs and address the growing threat of climate change.
"This project is a fine example of how diverse entities can work cooperatively to achieve awesome leaps forward."
The charger was a collaborative project of TRY, Indigo Power, Yackandandah Community Development Company, Indigo Council and Yackandandah and Beechworth business Hallidays Solicitors.
The Victorian Government's Destination Charging Across Victoria program, which plans to install 141 EV fast-charging stations within high-use and tourist spots across the state by July next year, provided the funding.
Indigo Power project manager Heath Shakespeare said the charging station was fantastic.
"It's a good way to educate a wider audience on the availability of alternative energy to transport from one destination to another and less reliance on old combustion engines," he said.
"Particularly in Yackandandah there's a high penetration of solar electricity in the local region there and through that virtual offering we're able to essentially power the EV charger with renewable energy."
About an hours worth of charging will give an electric vehicle about a 250 kilometer range.
EV owners will be able to pay for their car to recharge using the Charge Fox phone app.
The charging station will be operational in about two weeks.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
