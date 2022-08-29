The Border Mail
Yackandandah installs first public electric vehicle charging station

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
August 29 2022 - 5:30pm
Indigo Power's Heath Shakespeare, Yackandandah Community Development Company chair Ian Fitzpatrick and Totally Renewable Yackandandah chair Matthew Charles-Jones at Yackandandah's first electric vehicle charging station in August 2022. Picture by Ash Smith

The first publicly accessible electric vehicle charging station has been installed in Yackandandah.

