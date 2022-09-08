Adam Burchell admits Saturday night's cup final could mark the end of an era at Wangaratta.
The prolific Englishman, a two-time Star Player, is ready to bid farewell to some of his team-mates and admits his own future will be up in the air at the end of the season.
"We just want that fairytale ending," Burchell said.
"We know the Irish boys are heading over to Perth for work, so they won't be around and we don't know who's going to be around next year.
"We see it as one last push and one last game together.
"It could be my last game, it could be Stoycho's last game.
"We need to play as if it is going to be our last game for the club.
"To win it would mean a lot because it could be a long time before Wang gets back to a grand final.
"United are going to be strong for years to come.
"They've got players who live in Albury and they're going to stay in Albury so they're going to be title contenders for the next five, six, seven years.
"Wang have some great youngsters coming through but us older heads have probably only got a couple of years left and we don't know if we're going to be at Wangaratta next year.
"But we're peaking at the right time.
"Having that win over Cobram gave us a massive boost and the team morale's definitely there."
