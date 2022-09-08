The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Adam Burchell admits AWFA cup final could be his last game for Wangaratta

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 8 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Burchell took out the Golden Boot with 26 goals and finished joint-third in the Star Player vote count behind Adam Waters and Cayne Wilhelm. Picture by Ash Smith

Adam Burchell admits Saturday night's cup final could mark the end of an era at Wangaratta.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.