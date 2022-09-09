Ava and Daisy Tuksar are ready to draw on their special connection in the biggest game of their careers.
The daughters of Albury Hotspurs record goalscorer and appearance holder Robert Tuksar were always destined to wear the yellow and black and now the sisters have a chance to hand the club its first senior women's crown in 20 years.
For Ava, 18, and Daisy, 16, the opportunity to walk out on Lavington Sports Ground together makes the occasion twice as special.
"Growing up around the game, as Dad played, we would come here and watch him every week," Ava said.
"We just fell in love with it straight away.
"We've normally been in different age groups over the years but Daisy played up at times. It's so good playing together.
"I think we have a special bond, we can tell where each other are at all times and tell where the ball's going."
Daisy followed Ava to Wagga Wanderers when COVID prompted AWFA to cancel the 2020 season, with both girls relishing that step up to NPL football.
But chasing their shared dream at Aloysius Park is something else.
"I love playing with Ava," Daisy said.
"I know how she plays, so if I need to, I know where she is and I can yell at her more than someone else because she can just yell back at me.
"We started at Hotspurs because Dad played here his whole life.
"We started in miniroos and now to be in the cup final is amazing.
"I get very nervous. I eat breakfast and that's when it kicks in, that you're playing.
"Even the semi-final, I couldn't sit still in the car on the way to Cobram, I was so nervous.
"United are such a good side. Every week, you hear how good they are and it's going to be really tough."
But the challenge is not insurmountable.
"They've set the goal high but we can do it," Ava said.
"I've been loving every game since coming back (from a ruptured ACL last year).
"I've been able to do a few more runs, training every week and playing has helped get the fitness back."
Ava's comeback has yielded 12 goals in nine games.
"I've been very pleased with that," she smiled. "Before I injured myself I was a centre-back but my physio advised me to play up front for a while so that's where Justin (Wild, coach) put me.
"Our backline's really good, so I've stayed up front. Scoring goals is quite fun.
"Considering I haven't been playing for so long, I appreciate it a lot more now. Justin and all the girls welcomed me back into the team and it's been so good."
"I've really enjoyed the season," Daisy added.
"It's such a good atmosphere, everyone gets along and we trust each other."
Kick-off on Saturday is at 4pm.
