The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

AWFA Cup Final: Ava and Daisy Tuksar following in dad Robert's footsteps at Albury Hotspurs

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 9 2022 - 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ava Tuksar and her younger sister Daisy Tuksar hope to steer Albury Hotspurs to an historic victory in Saturday's cup final. Picture by Mark Jesser

Ava and Daisy Tuksar are ready to draw on their special connection in the biggest game of their careers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.