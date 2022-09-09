Joining brother Jake at Cudgewa this season has turned out to be one the best decisions of Josh Vinge's football career.
The former Wodonga Raider, 32, has played an integral role for the Blues this season on their way to the grand final.
Cudgewa faces Tumbarumba in the decider at Tumbarumba on Saturday and the pair are dreaming of a day they'll never forget.
"It's a great feeling," Josh said.
"For me, personally, it's a big thing because I haven't played in a premiership at my home club.
"I love it up there; there's no other club like it.
"It's just a good family-orientated club and personally, from being at other clubs, one of the best clubs I've ever played at.
"To reach the grand final is massive for me and to be playing with my brother as well is a big thing.
"We've usually played against each other so to be able to play with one another is bloody awesome."
Tumbarumba won all four games between the sides during the home-and-away season but that record doesn't faze Vinge.
"I think we've got them covered but it's going to be really tight," he said.
"There's a handful of boys in our side that have played in that many premierships up there so going into the game, we probably have that on our side a bit more than what they do.
"They're a fairly young side and it's a physical game.
"Compared to different leagues, I've found the Upper Murray pretty tough.
"Skills aren't spot-on but the hits are pretty big.
"We'll soon find out what happens."
