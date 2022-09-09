Jessica Briggs is backing Albury Hotspurs' young guns to overcome their nerves and shine on the big stage.
The Spurs captain has a bunch of talented teenagers around her but playing at Lavington Sports Ground will represent uncharted territory for most of them.
"The nerves will definitely set in but hopefully we'll be able to get on top of that and put our best foot forward," Briggs said.
"We want to enjoy the day but we also have expectations we think we can meet.
"Our future is really bright.
"Our team is made up of young stars so hopefully we can keep those girls around for a couple of years."
Hotspurs have been a breath of fresh air in Division 1 this season, winning 14 games and scoring more than 100 goals on their way to the runners-up spot.
"We've definitely exceeded what we thought we could achieve," Briggs said.
"It was a big goal we set out at the start of the year to make it to the cup final and to actually achieve that has been fantastic.
"We're really excited to get there on Saturday.
"We know what we're up against. United has been the best team all year so we've got a really tough task but I think we're up to the challenge.
"We have beaten them once this season (in the FA Cup) so hopefully we can emulate that on Saturday."
