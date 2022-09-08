Caleb Martin has declared himself fit to lead Albury United into the cup final.
The club's inspirational captain limped out of Sunday's semi-final win over Boomers after a 50/50 challenge with Pieter Noordewier left him on the ground in agony.
Martin tried to play on but could hardly bear any weight on his right foot and had to be substituted.
However, there's more chance of pigs flying over Lavington Sports Ground than 'Roy' missing the biggest game of the year.
"I'll be good to go, don't worry about that," Martin smiled.
"I just had a little bit of a banged-up ankle but it's come through all pretty good so I'll be fine."
Martin can't wait to lock horns with old foes Wangaratta once again.
The Devils beat United in round one but late drama saw the Greens come from behind to snatch the FA Cup from under their noses before winning the league rematch 2-0 at Jelbart Park.
"Every game has been close, there's been last-minute goals or a bit of pandemonium and all sorts of things have happened," Martin said.
"But I think we're honestly the two best teams.
"They've been very close and they've pushed us all the way so I think it's the right two teams in the grand final."
