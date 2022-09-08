History could repeat itself at Lavington Sports Ground later when Albury United's women walk out for the Division 1 cup final against Albury Hotspurs.
It's 31 years since the Greens won the cup and on that day, as this, there was a Dalitz named on United's team sheet.
Advertisement
Back in 1991, it was Tracey chasing her dream but this afternoon, daughter Zoie steps into the spotlight aiming to write a new chapter in the history books of both the club and her family.
"We're going into this final pretty confident," she said.
"We've had a really good season, been pretty well undefeated the whole year and we should have a full side this weekend so everyone's really looking forward to it.
"We've had a good lead-up into this grand final and multiple years have led up to this moment so it's pretty exciting.
"It's going to be an unreal feeling walking out there.
"The last time I was in a final was in juniors, the under-17 girls, so now playing senior women and having our name, hopefully, on that cup, will be really good."
Tracey, now a life member at United, looks back on the 1991 triumph fondly.
"It's exciting for me, having been involved in soccer for 40 years," she said.
"I've stayed in contact with a lot of the players from that team and I remember what a tight battle it was.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We're pretty proud to have both kids out there this year (Seb is in United's squad for the Division 1 men's final).
"We offered all codes of sport to the kids, they've done everything but they always went back to soccer.
"We travelled a fair bit together and we had some good times."
Zoie came off the bench to score twice in United's semi-final win over St Pats before Seb played a key role for the men against Boomers.
Advertisement
"It's special to both get into a grand final," Zoie said.
"Having won the league, to possibly win the cup, when Mum's done that as well, is pretty important.
"There's a lot of soccer talk at the dinner table, it always comes back to the games and what we can do better.
"It would be pretty awesome to lift the cup on Saturday.
"Two of our senior women coach the under-17 girls, they're teaching them to be leaders and a lot of those girls step up to play reserves and senior women.
"We all support each other and if we do win that cup, it's definitely a joint effort by all of the girls and women at Albury United.
Advertisement
"I only get nervous because I'm so excited. It's a game, you win or you lose but I know I'll give it my all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.