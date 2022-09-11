Shaving her hair off was the moment Shirley Kirk-Sheehan knew her cancer diagnosis was real. That and going through chemotherapy.
A few days later, the Albury woman spent a morning with others on the "same journey" in applying makeup and trying out wigs.
The recent workshop at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre - called Look Good, Feel Good - was the first face-to-face gathering in 18 months.
The event took the women through steps and techniques to walk away feeling better about themselves.
"It was a nice day to connect with people who are on the same journey as you at some stage, new or long-standing," Ms Kirk-Sheehan said.
"It helps your own mental capacity learning how to cover up blemishes and pamper ourselves."
Volunteer Caroline Sale said the workshop was purely a "non-medical day".
"The day is to make them look good, and when you look good you feel better," she said.
"They all walked out with a smile on their face."
