Border women treat themselves to a bonding class in makeup as well as trying on wigs

SE
By Sophie Else
September 11 2022 - 12:30am
Shirley Kirk-Sheehan, with volunteer Caroline Sale at the Look Good, Feel Good workshop, says she feels comfortable with her makeup and wearing a wig, after losing her hair due to cancer treatment. Picture by James Wiltshire

Shaving her hair off was the moment Shirley Kirk-Sheehan knew her cancer diagnosis was real. That and going through chemotherapy.

Local News

