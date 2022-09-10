Rural burglary pair now both free, but legal woes may continue in NSW

Two people involved in a spate of rural burglaries have been sentenced, but are likely to face more legal woes.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Trent Bantow and Martine Sheppard had "severe daily drug addictions" during their offending, with their break-ins to get cash to buy ice.
The couple attended or handled stolen goods from properties in Brimin, Laceby, Browns Plains, Yarrawonga, Lake Rowan, Bungeet West, Lismore and Marshall last year.
In the most serious incident, three rifles were stolen from a property on Brimin Road between June 5 and 10.
One gun was found in a car on July 13 last year, but the others remain missing.
The pair's spate of offending came to an end during a raid at their caravan park home in Brimin on January 7.
Despite both being unemployed, Wodonga detectives found a huge haul of stolen goods including tools, vintage tins, antique pots, a quad bike, a motorbike, a trailer, ammunition, gel blasters and drugs.
Sheppard's iPad had images taken while scoping out burglary sites and maps of the targets.
Other stolen items were found at second hand dealerships in the Geelong region.
Both were refused bail, with Sheppard eventually released from custody after serving more than two months.
"This was her first time in custody," lawyer Mihal Greener said.
"She's told me if the purpose of prison is to be a wake-up call, then her 76 days in prison have certainly served their purpose."
Bantow was also released but taken back into custody for breaching bail.
Lawyer John Lavery argued the 164 days his client had spent locked up was enough.
Magistrate Ian Watkins told the pair during his sentencing they must be wondering how their lives came to this, with both aged 47 with limited priors.
"These offences are becoming increasingly common in rural areas," he told Bantow.
"You're taking advantage of the fact the properties are unoccupied.
"It is something that is causing a lot of anger in the community, and a lot of anger, and you need to accept responsibility for that.
"It also makes it more important you get your drug addiction under control, because if you don't, you're not welcome back up in the North East."
Bantow was released on a corrections order and no further action taken against Sheppard due to her rehabilitation work and having a full time job.
NSW Police are investigating the pair over a series of break-ins in southern NSW.
