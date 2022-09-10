The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rural burglary pair now both free, but legal woes may continue in NSW

By Wodonga Court
September 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the items recovered by police following the break-in spree. File picture

Two people involved in a spate of rural burglaries have been sentenced, but are likely to face more legal woes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.