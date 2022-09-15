The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Hume League grand final: Coaches Matt Sharp and Joel Mackie have their say

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:54pm, first published 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook coach Matt Sharp and Osborne coach Joel Mackie hold the premiership cup aloft but only one man will get his hands on the trophy on Saturday night. Picture by Mark Jesser

Ask any player and they'll talk to you about the buzz which fills the days and weeks leading into a grand final but when it comes to the Hume League, things are on a different level altogether.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.