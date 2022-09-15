There's set to be a sea of navy blue surrounding Sandy Creek's netball court on Saturday as Mitta United supporters cheer on the club's netballers.
In what is believed to be an unprecedented season for the Blues, they will have a chance at taking home A and B-grade premierships, as well as under-17, under-15 and under-13 flags.
"I think it's just a testament to an overall and genuine commitment to providing people in the Mitta Valley with opportunities to play netball," club netball president and A-grade defender Isabel Grundy said.
"It reflects that value of community which underpins everything that we do at the club."
A-grade playing coach Gabrielle Gray believes Mitta is showing everyone why it's "worth the trip."
"A club like Mitta, we kind of defy the odds a little bit in the netball in terms of lacking proximity to town," she said.
"We're obviously doing something right when we're attracting plenty of fresh juniors and new families to the club, and retaining those juniors.
"I think that speaks to everything, from the local Net, Set, Go program to the A-grade.
"That's probably the ethos of our club, engaging and broadening our community and making it a place that people want to bring their kids."
Tracy Jackson, who is in her first year coaching the club's under-15s, admits while there's a few butterflies, the youngsters are full of excitement for their opportunity on the big stage.
"You see the girls on court, and they just love their netball," Jackson said.
"There is that little of pressure when you've done so well all year, they really just want to take out the flag."
As anticipation builds for the TDNA's first grand final day since 2019, it feels like a new world for some.
"I spoke to our under-17s at their training and I asked them the question, the last time there were any netball finals played, how old were you? 13 was the answer," Gray said.
"There's a lot of water under the bridge there in a time where kids spent 2020 locked in their houses, so there's no muscle memory of what it feels like to have that nervous energy and needing to perform, because they didn't have to.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I think having that conversation was a bit of a relief for the young people in that group just to know that it is a big deal and just to be kind to themselves, because they haven't practiced this.
"I'm nervous and I've played in three grand finals in the last 12 years.
"That Covid hangover is still popping up for people in interesting ways."
The Blues have achieved A-grade grand final success on one occasion back in 2011.
But having felt heartbreak on either side of that, Gray admitted disappointment gives you something to draw on.
"There's really profound learning in losing, and I think if you do that learning, it prepares you much better." she said.
"11 years ago my life looked very different and I never thought I'd be in this position.
"I finished playing netball, had two babies and didn't think I'd get this opportunity again.
"Isabel has often said, you just don't know how long you're going to be able to keep playing sport like this at this level.
"I'm just so grateful that we have this like-minded group of women."
Grundy, who has represented the club since she was a junior, believes while Mitta United has a rich sense of family history, it continues to attract new faces every season.
"We see across junior and senior grades, players who have direct connection to the Mitta Valley," she said.
"There are players that have a bit of a connection, they might have friends or relatives up there, and then we have people come up who have no connection, but have heard that it's a great place to be.
"There's a couple of generations who have had great experiences up there and want their kids to have that experience as well."
As for what leads to success, Grundy said it comes down to a three letter word.
"Joy is really an important word to us, because that's what we try and cultivate across our junior and senior grades," she said.
