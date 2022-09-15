The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Haylee Penny gearing up for TDNA grand final with Kiewa-Sandy Creek

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 15 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek goal shooter Haylee Penny is hoping to claim her second premiership with the Hawks, after also reaching 100 games with them this season.

It's not uncommon to hear "go Miss Penny" chanted from the sidelines during a Kiewa-Sandy Creek netball game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.