Barnawartha coach KADE BUTTERS caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his prediction on Saturday's grand final final between Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
There is no doubt that the two best sides all year will meet in Saturday's grand final at Sandy Creek.
Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek boast the best lists in the competition and deserve their spot in the biggest match of the season.
The Swans are striving to win their maiden flag in the TDFL since crossing from the O&K league in 2003 and will not only start favourites but sentimental favourites with the crowd as well.
In contrast the Hawks are a powerhouse of the competition and will be contesting their sixth grand final since 2011.
That sort of enviable record is comparable to the other two powerhouses in our region in Albury and Osborne.
The two grand finalists have taken different routes to make the big dance and are yet to cross paths during this final series.
The Swans claimed the minor premiership and took the direct path into the decider after notching a convincing 40 point win in the second semi-final over Beechworth.
While the Hawks lost their mojo late in the season and were well below their best in the opening two weeks of the finals series.
They lost to Beechworth in the qualifying final and there were plenty of alarm bells ringing after Jack Neil's side struggled to take care of a brave Dederang in the first semi-final.
I'll be the first to admit that I thought the Hawks wouldn't get past Beechworth in last week's preliminary final.
After watching the match munching on a bit of humble pie, I witnessed the Hawks' late season stagger suddenly replaced by their trademark swagger.
I left the match feeling that the sleeping giant of the competition - had finally - awoken from its slumber.
I have no doubt Swans coach Luke Brookes would have also left Sandy Creek feeling more than a tad nervous and has had a few sleepless nights this week.
'Brooksie' would have been silently praying that his side got to meet Beechworth again.
If the Hawks can produce something similar on Saturday it should prove to be a cracking grand final.
But in saying that, I can't see the Swans having too many excuses if they get beat.
Playing their second match in a month, they should be fresh, fit and ready to fire.
Brookes had to drop several players for the second semi-final
If you can get any money on the Swans' reserves winning the flag, my advice would be to load up and build your kitty for the looming Spring carnival.
During the season we played both sides twice and personally the Hawks impressed me the most.
Just the way they set-up behind the ball, run the lines and play as a team.
But watching the Hawks during the first two weeks of the finals, they looked a completely different outfit.
Ryan Wallace will miss for the Hawks which is a massive blow to their flag hopes.
I rate Wallace as one of the best small forwards in the competition and he provided the spark that set his side alight early in the preliminary final.
Not only does Wallace hurt the opposition on the scoreboard but his defensive pressure and tackling is also first rate.
While both sides boast plenty of stars, I think Tom Bracher could prove to be the match-winner.
Brookes could be tempted to play Bracher in the midfield but I feel he is most damaging off half-back.
The slightly-built Bracher hasn't got the physical attributes to win the hard ball in contested situations and is more of a receiver.
Although not the most penetrating kick in the competition, Bracher is on the podium as the most accurate with his pinpoint disposal a delight to watch.
Off half-back, he can set-up a lot of the Swans' attacking moves and is equally adept on either side of his body.
As good as Bracher is off half-back, the Hawks also boast two of the best running backs in the competition in Jack Di Mizio and Dillon Blaszczyk.
Blaszczyk missed the qualifying final loss against Beechworth and the Hawks sorely missed his run and ability to break the lines.
The Hawks' heartthrob wouldn't look out of place on the catwalk in Milan
He is fortunate his good looks remain intact after narrowly avoiding more than several uppercuts thrown in his direction during the preliminary final.
Di Mizio has played off half-back throughout the finals series so far and should get tested for leather poisoning with the amount of touches he has accumulated.
Connor Newnham was one of the biggest signings of the off-season and has got all the attributes to shine on the big stage.
The big Hawk provides a strong marking target and is almost impossible to beat one-on-one.
But Newnham has so far sprayed more shots during the finals series than you would see in any episode of Underbelly which has dulled his influence.
For the Hawks to be standing on the premiership dias again, Newnham simply must make the most of his opportunities.
While he may be down on confidence at the moment, Newnham just has to fine tune his routine at training this week and things can change in a heartbeat.
If he boots a goal early and gets on a roll, the Swans could be in trouble because they appear to lack an obvious match-up.
It's no secret that most matches are won in the midfield and personally I rate the Hawks' midfield brigade slightly superior.
But the Swans boast the most dominant big man in the competition in Scott Meyer.
Meyer is one of the best tap ruckman in the business and his midfielders have dined out on the silver service he has provided.
Brad and Bodie Hibberson alongside Kyle 'Super' Cooper have been the biggest beneficiaries of Myer's dominance.
You'd think the Barton medallist would be high on the Christmas list to receive a Dan Murphy's voucher or at least a Christmas card from his midfielders come December.
Judging by the weather forecast, it's going to be a wet grand final and slipperier than a jelly wrestling competition.
Obviously if the rain comes, it's going to be a war of attrition and not the fast paced, skillful encounter that we would have expected on a pristine deck at Sandy Creek.
Both sides would have loved it dry to showcase their skill but now it shapes as more of a mental battle of who can adjust the quickest if the rain arrives.
While the Swans may boast a slightly superior list, you can't underestimate the Hawks' finals experience and their ability to find a way to win big matches.
Finals always separate the wheat from the chaff and who can handle the pressure when the blowtorch is applied.
Although Sandy Creek isn't the Hawks' home ground, I feel they boast a huge advantage at the MCG of the bush.
They play the ground better than any side in the competition and the Hawks' burgeoning trophy cabinet full of premiership cups proves that.
A popular theory in grand finals is that the match is decided by the side who has the best bottom six players and that you are only as strong as your weakest link.
In that regard, I think it's a bit like splitting hairs with both sides evenly matched.
Where Chiltern may have an edge is it is the fresher side while you suspect the Hawks would be carrying some sore bodies after three consecutive finals.
Anyhow, sometimes you can be a victim of paralysis by analysis, so who wins and why?
As good as the Hawks have been for more than a decade, history says playing four straight finals has to take a toll at some stage.
That's why I'm leaning towards the Swans.
The scene is set for a tough, hard-fought grand final of the highest order but sorry Hawks fans it's Chiltern to prevail by 12 points for me.
For what it's worth, I'm tipping Tom Bracher to win the medal for best on ground.
Best of luck to both sides and I can't wait for Saturday.
