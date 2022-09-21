THE Borderline Music and Arts Festival planned for Wodonga within weeks has been cancelled.
Organisers said due to circumstances outside their control, they were forced to cancel the festival set to run at Gateway Lakes on Saturday, October 8.
Ticketholders will be contacted via email with information about refunds.
Borderline Festival co-organiser Daniel McDonald said this tough decision was necessary due to their primary ticketing partner Festicket going into administration.
"Labour shortages, supply chain issues and difficult economic conditions including ballooning insurance premiums and infrastructure costs have also created problems," he said.
"Proceeding with the event in the face of all these difficulties would have meant that the audience experience would have suffered and that was simply not an option.
"We worked hard to try and deliver a great event for the border community of Albury-Wodonga but we have exhausted all options to avoid cancellation and for that we sincerely apologise".
Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes was to headline the new regional music and arts festival alongside the Teskey Brothers, Pete Murray and an Australian line-up of rock and blues talent.
Organisers had estimated up to 10,000 people would attend the festival presented by Triple M and Capital Entertainment and billed as a family-friendly event designed to appeal to generations of music lovers.
