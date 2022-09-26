MORE than 1000 people flocked to see Dartmouth Dam spilling and gaining momentum over the weekend, more than the number of sightseers the last time it tipped over 26 years ago.
The usually sleepy town of Dartmouth was jammed with cars and people, with the CFA community food store now operating seven days a week.
The MDBA said the dam was recorded at 100.4 per cent capacity on Sunday and with the BOM predicting more rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, it expects to see spillway flows increase.
Food store volunteer and Dartmouth General Store and Post Officer manager Lorrae Smyth said the flood of people had not only injected a much-needed boost to the town's economy, but lifted the spirits of the townsfolk still reeling from the COVID lockdowns.
"It's been absolutely amazing - the dam is definitely starting to roar," Ms Smyth said on Monday afternoon.
"I was here 26 years ago and this is nothing like it was back then - we had about 600 people at the food store on Saturday and even more yesterday - yet they're still coming here today, on Monday, which had me scratching my head.
"We didn't have social media the last time the dam spilled over, so news of the spectacle took longer to filter through.
"Now, though, people hear of the sight and can hear it through Facebook movies and instantly know that the spill is really happening."
Angus M'Crystal, 12, who was taken for a ride by his dad, Hugh, to see the spectacle said it was definitely worth the trip.
"It was amazing," he said. "Seeing the water come down that was absolutely mesmerising. I thought I'd be looking at a boring wall but it was amazing, I'm so glad we went there."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The pair travelled from Yackandandah after Mr M'Crystal developed a fascination with the spectacle after hearing media reports.
The Dartmouth Pub reported selling 260 meals on Sunday while the spike in business prompted CFA food store managers to increase days of operation from two to seven days a week.
Ms Smyth at the store, which raises funds for the Anglers Club, CFA and a community progress group, said the dam had revitalised the town.
"I bought 200 stubbie holders, had them specially made up with a picture of the dam spilling and the year - when it initially wasn't spilling I was worried - now I've nearly sold all of them."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.