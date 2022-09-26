A six-bedroom duplex in Glenroy will be among four properties to be auctioned online in Albury on Tuesday.
Ray White Albury North will conduct the auctions from 11am, with the Union Road property set to attract significant interest.
The larger dwelling is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room, fully-fenced garden and a large alfresco area.
A two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit makes up the remainder of the duplex, with a modern galley kitchen that joins to the lounge at the rear.
Both homes have been leased with a combined rent of $655 per week, but estate agent Andrea Lever said in the current market $750 could be achieved.
"I've got six registered bidders for that one already, which is quite high because the average for registered bidders across NSW sits at three at the moment," she said.
"Registrations can occur right up until the auction and I often think they're a little bit like a school project as people leave it until the last minute.
"We often have people signing up through the night or even the morning of the auction, but to have so many already registered is awesome."
Also on the list is a three-bedroom home on Heath Street in East Albury, as well as two four-bedroom houses in Thurgoona on Birdie Street and Egret Way.
"They've all got registered bidders. Egret Way has five registered bidders at the moment," Ms Lever said.
"Hopefully we'll sell them all."
Ms Lever said the midweek online auctions had proven a huge success.
"We've been doing them every second Tuesday all year and it works well," she said.
"Some people ask me why I don't do them on a Saturday, but you also need time to get all your other properties opened.
"The other benefit of having it on a weekday is the solicitors are working, the banks are open to pay deposits and everything runs really smoothly.
"Being online, people can be at work or anywhere they want to be and tune in. A lot of our buyers are from out of town and they're not feeling disadvantaged by having to be on site.
"The lockdown in Albury last September forced us into online auctions and the first one I did, the second highest bidder was a lady in Melbourne who had never seen the property before."
Ms Lever was crowned Ray White's top auction agent for regional NSW last week, while her office was adjudged the number one agency.
"Our clearance rates are at 87 per cent, which is crazy when the state average is in the 50s," she added.
"In the last 12 months, we've conducted 115 online auctions."
