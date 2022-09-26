The Border Mail
Ray White Albury North real estate to stage four online auctions for Albury homes, including duplex

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 26 2022 - 8:00am
A six-bedroom duplex on Union Road in Glenroy is set to go under the hammer online through Ray White Albury North on Tuesday. Picture by Ray White Albury North

A six-bedroom duplex in Glenroy will be among four properties to be auctioned online in Albury on Tuesday.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

