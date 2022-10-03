Amongst a fairly vast contingent of Border motorsport identities looking for glory in this weekend's Bathurst 1000 are two young guns who have been competing against each other for most of their lives and are also good mates.
Macaulay Jones, 27, and Jordan Boys, 24, will line up on the grid together in Jones' Brad Jones Racing Commodore and are quietly confident of making an impact in Australia's biggest car race of the year.
Jones and Boys went through their junior years in go-karting together, Jones often going with the Boys family to race events as his father, Brad, was running the BJR team at a Supercar event somewhere else around Australia.
"I used to jump in with Jordan and his dad Peter to go-karting," Jones said.
"We've known each other for a long time.
"Jordan and I still spend plenty of time together, riding motorbikes, go-karting and training, so we have a good relationship which will make the whole week flow easier as we communicate really well."
Boys is keen to put in an eye-catching performance, in support of Jones, to try and secure a full-time main series drive for 2023.
Boys did two wildcard rounds this year with Image Racing, securing his best result in the last race, coming home 11th.
But more importantly, he out-performed the other two wildcard drivers, Zac Best and Jayden Ojeda, who were in much sought-after Triple Eight and Tickford cars, to stamp himself as one to watch.
"Doing the wildcard races has really helped me to understand how a main series car makes its speed as opposed to a Super 2 car," Boys said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"With a Super 2 car, you just grab it and drive it by the scruff of the neck, making it do what you need it to.
"A main game car is totally different; it's all about being patient.
"It rewards you when you stay calm and don't overdrive it, which takes a bit to get used to.
"By the end of the last test day, I think everyone was pretty happy with where we were at, so we're just looking forward to getting up there and having a crack."
Both Jones and Boys have won Super 2 races at Bathurst in the past and both are coming into the weekend in good form.
With rain being forecast for next Sunday, it could just open up a window of opportunity for these two Albury rising starts to sneak under the radar and win the most coveted race on the Australian motorsport calendar.
"Neither of us are fussed either way about being in the limelight," Jones said.
"It's a long week up there, lots of hype and drama well before the race starts on Sunday.
"The first practice session is on Thursday morning so we will be very happy just to go about the business of getting a good car set-up, getting as many laps under our belts as we can,and look to be inside the top 10 with an hour to go on Sunday as that's when this race really starts.
"Anything can happen from there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.