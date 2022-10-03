Burrumbuttock residents mourning loss of Kurtis Mitsch in tragic crash

A Burrumbuttock man killed in a tragic car crash has been remembered as a "real character" as those in the region express shock at his passing.
The vehicle had hit a tree.
The 22-year-old driver and sole occupant, Kurtis Mitsch, died in the crash.
Police believe the collision occurred between 1am and 8am on Sunday.
Mr Mitsch, a butcher at Locky's Countryside Meats in Albury, was born and raised in Burrumbuttock.
The town's football club president John Heagney said it was a devastating loss.
"I think everybody's still in shock," he said.
"Everybody in the district is very flat.
"He was very much a character and had a great sense of humour.
"They're a great family and we pass on our condolences to his parents Kathryn and Wal and his brothers."
Mr Mitsch had played several seasons for Burrumbuttock, and had been an under-17s premiership captain.
He most recently played football for the Murray Magpies and had three younger brothers.
Mr Heagney said Mr Mitsch was also keen on car restoration and had a side business selling firewood.
The crash came during a horror period on the region's roads.
The 47-year-old's vehicle crashed into a truck on Spring Drive on Thursday last week.
The other driver wasn't seriously injured.
A man also died in a head-on crash on the Hume Highway at Woomargama on September 23.
