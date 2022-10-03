Three young stars of Ovens and Murray water polo have been named in Australian national squads.
Elih Mutsch, Joshua Gould and Chelsea Isaac were selected for their performances at the national state championships last week.
For Mutsch, 17, it's the second year running he's been recognised at this level.
"I'm very proud," the Murray High School student said.
"There's been a lot of hard work and a lot of time put in, swimming laps and throwing the ball around so this is the cherry on top.
"It's a big thing being named in that team and it shows people back in Albury what can happen if you train your hardest and do your best.
"I'm hoping to play in the Olympics one day, wearing the green and gold, and maybe even move overseas and play professionally."
Mutsch plays for Northside Stingrays in the O and M while Gould, of Albury High School, is at Sharks.
"I learned heaps playing at the national championships," the 15-year-old said.
"It was a big challenge, going up against some strong players but I held my ground and went alright.
"It means heaps to make the Aussie squad. I've been working real hard, training and swimming over the last couple of months, with lots of trips to Sydney, so it was good to see that pay off.
"Water polo's been a massive part of my life; my Dad's coached me since day one.
"I'd love to go further and make some National League teams or the Olympics even."
Mutsch, Gould and Isaac were among 12 players representing the O and M for their state sides.
Chiara Millett, Katherine King, Ella Creighton, Macy Clark, Jodie Millet, Cienna Twyford and Ryleigh Hogan also played in the girls competition while Hagen Hopp and Rhys Kilo joined Mutsch and Gould at the boys tournament.
