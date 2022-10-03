The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Elih Mutsch, Joshua Gould and Chelsea Isaac named in Australian water polo squads

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chelsea Isaac, Elih Mutsch and Joshua Gould have all been selected in national age group program squads by Water Polo Australia after impressing for state teams.

Three young stars of Ovens and Murray water polo have been named in Australian national squads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.