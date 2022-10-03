Brayden Carey and Tom Cartledge are hard at work building a side they believe can win the Tallangatta & District League premiership next year.
The pair have recommitted to co-coach Beechworth after leading the Bushrangers from second-bottom on the ladder to a preliminary final within 12 months.
With recruiting season in full swing, the whole perception of the club has changed as Carey and Cartledge get busy in the player market.
"When we try to sell the story and get new blokes to the club, it certainly helps when you're winning games and have a winning culture," Carey said.
"It's made it a lot easier speaking to potential recruits over the last few weeks.
"Most knew that once we got out to Kiewa, we lacked a bit of pace and maybe a bit of youth too.
"We're targeting our juniors, trying to get them back to the club.
"There's a few down at Myrtleford and Wang Rovers at the moment and they're the sort of youth and speed we're looking at.
"If we can get a few of those back on board, we won't be far off it."
Beechworth rode an incredible wave of momentum last season, winning 10 games in a row including the scalps of both grand finalists, Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
"It was sensational," Carey said.
"It's not just the on-field stuff but the off-field stuff we're doing too.
"The club's in a really good position, going forward, for years to come.
"We implemented the inaugural Indigenous Round and that was massive for us.
"It brought everyone together and we had people turn up to that game who you wouldn't even have thought followed the footy.
"But they got a feel for the club and you see them regularly at our matches now.
"In my eyes, it's really opened us up to a broader group of people."
Carey and Cartledge are determined to ensure Beechworth's bumper year wasn't a one-off and seize the opportunity in front of them.
"It was a no-brainer to re-sign," Carey said.
"I'm in the twilight of my career but you always hope to finish off on a high.
"You play footy to win grand finals and I think we're in a really good position, over the next few years, to achieve that.
"It's an exciting time to be around the football club at the moment.
"We've got some good heads around the place and myself and Tom definitely won't be resting on what we've achieved so far.
"We haven't achieved anything to be honest.
"We may have won a few games of footy but ultimately, we want to be playing in big games and playing in grand finals so we won't be pleased just to make up the numbers.
"We'll be pushing all the way next year."
