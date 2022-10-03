The Border and North East have been warned to brace for more flooding as heavy rain is forecast over the next week from Wednesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology said there would be moderate to major flooding in already flooded rivers in NSW and Victoria.
The bureau said by Wednesday morning the region can expect widespread showers and storms peaking in the afternoon and evening.
"Over the weekend a low-pressure system will form and bring moderate to heavy falls for inland NSW and north-east Victoria," a BOM spokesman said.
"Many communities that recently experienced flooding or are currently in flood will likely see rivers rise in the coming week including inland and western areas of NSW, before moving to the ranges and eastern NSW districts towards the weekend.
"The ground remains saturated, and any additional rainfall will cause streams and rivers to rise."
Up to 30mm is forecast for Albury-Wodonga on Wednesday, 15mm on Thursday and 35mm on Friday.
