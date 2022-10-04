Increases in late fees at Albury Council's vacation care program have angered parents.
They said the changes, which resulted from staff shortage issues, were causing unnecessary financial pain.
Parents are charged $2 a minute for each additional two minutes their child spends in care beyond the set time.
Standard hours at the program were previously 8am to 5pm, but staff shortages have led that to change from 8.30am to 5pm.
But Albury Council said the fees were consistent across the sector and weren't a recent development.
Thurgoona mother-of-one Caitlin Skien said it wasn't uncommon for there to be a hefty late fee.
"It's very annoying and stresses me out if I'm late, though I haven't been," she said.
Another Albury mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said the change in the council's vacation care times and fees made it frustrating for working parents who did not have flexible hours.
"With the price hikes happening, it makes sense," she said.
"It's the trouble everyone is facing, even with childcare.
"I'd be changing centres if their times have changed and I couldn't make it there in time."
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich said staffing challenges meant vacation care hours needed to be reduced these school holidays.
"Unfortunately, we have not been able to fulfil our normal vacation care hours due to staffing challenges, which are being experienced across the sector," he said.
Mr Zaknich said late fees were charged for childcare services "to ensure we can continue to provide the community with this important service and meet regulatory requirements, which is consistent across the sector".
"Late fee charges have not increased recently; they do however apply from 5pm while the service is operating at reduced hours," the chief executive said.
Mr Zaknich urged any parent experiencing difficulties to contact the council's children's services team.
