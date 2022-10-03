There's hundreds of millions for hospitals, just not for the Border community

The chair of the Border Medical Association is "devastated" funding has been promised to yet another Victorian hospital while Albury-Wodonga has been overlooked.
But Border health professionals and community members have long been calling for a new, much needed hospital in Albury-Wodonga.
Border Medical Association chair Barb Robertson said she was "devastated" there was still no funding committed to a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
"I'm angry, it's very unfair," she said.
"I'm really frustrated, we're so in need, great that other places are getting what they need, but our community is equally in trouble and really needing to get a promise about a new hospital on a new site."
IN OTHER NEWS
The Victorian government has pledged funding to seven hospitals including the new West Gippsland hospital, while the Coalition has pledged to build or upgrade 15 hospitals, including $300 million for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
Finley general practitioner Dr Alam Yoosuff said he'd lost count of all the hospitals promised to be built across Victoria, except for on the Border.
"There's no need to make the case that we need a new hospital and a new system upgraded in Albury-Wodonga, it is very well clear," he said,
"Everybody knows that we are in a 1980s/1990s state of infrastructure and technology in Albury.
"Our voices aren't heard because there isn't a lot of commercial and political interest behind it."
Dr Robertson said the Border was in a critical situation.
"We're just managing to juggle to the lack of beds, lack of resources, two sites and all the clinical risk that goes with it," she said.
"It's not sustainable and we really, really need them to look at us as an area that's in crisis and needs help urgently."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.