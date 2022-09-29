THREE Border politicians have slammed the Victorian government for refusing to make a commitment to establish a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga.
Indi MP Helen Haines, Benambra MP Bill Tilley and Independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins have all called for a firm undertaking from the Victorian government to fix the health crisis in the Border region. Their call comes after Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas ridiculed the Coalition for "crowing about the $8 billion they would spend on regional hospitals" on a statewide basis if they were to gain power at November's election.
Mr Tilley, referring to a $300 million commitment from Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy to establish a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga, said: "What is Labor doing about that? Our health infrastructure spending commitments are clear. What they are putting up with their criticism is a smokescreen".
When The Border Mail contacted the office of Mary-Anne Thomas to ask if the Victorian government was committed to funding a new hospital, the office sent an article from a Melbourne newspaper outlining funding anomalies in the Coalition's plans. When pressed, the office said: "We're ... working in partnership with NSW to deliver an upgraded emergency department and short stay unit."
The same quote was found in Border Mail archives as being attributed to a spokesperson for Ms Thomas in August, and to a spokesperson for former health minister Martin Foley on June 22 and on February 14.
But the office would not offer a commitment specifically for the Albury-Wodonga hospital.
Dr Haines said that in the lead-up to the Victorian election people had tired of "political games and slinging matches".
"It's time for the Victorian government to put funding on the table for a world-class single site hospital for Albury-Wodonga," Dr Haines said.
"What the people of Albury-Wodonga want is a commitment from both sides of politics to fund a new hospital on the border.
"Voters don't want political games or slinging matches, they want and need a new hospital. Its time to put our health ahead of politics."
Ms Hawkins, who will contest the seat of Benambra at the November Victorian election, said she had been waiting for years to "see something from the Victorian government about this".
"The hospital is my number one priority, that's why I put my hand up for this state election," Ms Hawkins said. "They have been playing games for far too long. I'm waiting to see what the Labor government will provide in terms of their plan and funding for health in this region.
"We need all sides of politics and all levels of government to be engaged to achieve a better outcome.
"People in this community don't want to see mud-slinging between the major parties - it's not helpful.
"Helen Haines has been flying the flag at the federal level and made some headway and ignited the conversation in the past few months. But the opposition does need to clarify what funding gaps might be there."
Mr Tilley said it "was a bit rich" for the Victorian government to be criticising the Coalition's funding promises when it had brought "nothing to the table".
"This is just desperate stuff coming from Labor's fourth health minister in four years," Mr Tilley said.
On Wednesday, Ms Thomas called on the Coalition to come clean on the future of 10 "already jeopardised promises" on hospital funding which she said were at risk of being cut.
