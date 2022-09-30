NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole has declined to say if his government will fund a new Border hospital but has offered hope.
The Nationals MP said Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor had spoken to the Victorian government twice recently about a fresh Albury-Wodonga medical hub and there was "goodwill" between the parties.
"Conversations are ongoing and I know the minister will have more to say shortly on this matter," Mr Toole said in Albury on Friday.
Asked if that meant $300 million would come from the NSW Coalition to match its Opposition counterpart in Victoria, Mr Toole said: "I'm not going to pre-empt it because I know that the minister herself has been having those conversations with the Victorian government."
He said a long-discussed master plan for the new hospital was crucial to "understand exactly what the final figure is going to be".
Mr Toole said NSW would an announcement by the end of the year.
The visit on Friday was centred on announcing funding for various projects.
The biggest sum, $880,000, went towards Albury Council for the construction of a new pound which will cost $3.38 million overall.
Wodonga Council is contributing $120,000 to the tally, given it uses the centre for housing its stray creatures.
The animals hub is due to be built and open in 2024 and will replace the existing pound near the city's tip at Lavington.
A feature will be eight pens dedicated to providing emergency accommodation for those pets owned by those affected by domestic violence who are forced to leave their homes and do not want to abandon their animals.
There will also be a "learning hub" which is designed to foster responsible pet ownership.
Each year 1400 dogs and 700 cats are impounded in the Twin Cities.
The money for the pound comes from the $10 million Cross-Border Commissioner's Infrastructure Fund to aid areas hurt by COVID-19.
There is also $606,000 going towards an upgrade of infrastructure at Thompsons Beach on the Murray River at Cobram, $453,000 to aid broadband access in Murray River Shire and $37,238 for Parklands Albury Wodonga's adventure trail which its chairman Daryl Betteridge welcomed.
"This funding has allowed us to enhance the trail to make it more accessible and provides a base for river steward volunteers to work from," Mr Betteridge said.
Mr Toole also visited Corowa, to inspect progress on a $10.7 million redevelopment of the town's saleyards buildings and pens, and Deniliquin to open the ute muster.
While at Deniliquin he announced the local RSL had been given $6162 to conserve a World War I honour roll at the town's Uniting church.
