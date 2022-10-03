The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Red Cross offers tattoos to donors to meet dwindling plasma supplies

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 4 2022 - 2:20am, first published October 3 2022 - 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free temporary tattoos are being offered as an incentive to donate blood. Picture supplied

THE Australian Red Cross is offering free tattoos as an incentive to give blood as need for plasma hits record levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.