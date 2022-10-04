The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury Cricket Club sign Pakistani duo Tahir Baig and Nabeel Arshad

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 4 2022 - 2:18am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahir Baig is set to open the batting for North Albury in provincial cricket this season with fellow Pakistani Nabeel Arshad taking the new ball.

Provincial premiers North Albury have brought in two stars from Pakistan to bolster their title defence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.