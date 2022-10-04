The Border Mail
Cade Webb to coach Murray United under-14s in 2023

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
October 4 2022 - 4:30am
Murray United coach Cade Webb.

Cade Webb will coach at Murray United next season.

