Cade Webb will coach at Murray United next season.
The Albury United legend enjoyed a decorated playing career in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association and is excited about a new chapter in the NPL system helping some of the region's top young talents realise their potential.
Webb will coach Murray's under-14s, one of four age groups the club will field in an expanded 2023 line-up.
"I've really enjoyed getting involved here," Webb said.
"My involvement with the AWFA rep program has really opened my eyes to the kids we've got in the region and how they push each other along.
"That was the main reason for me getting involved at Murray United.
"These kids are craving football.
"Most clubs only train once a week but looking at the Murray program, they're going to get two to three sessions a week and you can see the excitement on the kids' faces when they can do more quality training sessions with like-minded kids.
"I think the NPL pathway is extremely valuable.
"It's not for everybody but it depends how driven you are; the parents have to be just as committed as the kids."
Simon Randall, Matt Brewer and Eddie Waslander have been appointed head coaches of Murray's under-15s, 16s and 18s respectively and Webb can't wait for pre-season to start in just a few weeks' time.
"These kids are just wanting more and more and that's invigorated me," he said.
"My son's part of that team and he's been a big factor in me getting involved because I've seen his hard work and development over the last two years come to the fore.
"It's motivated me to stay involved and try to give these kids an opportunity.
"I came through the system, I saw what it was like and we never had this pathway at a younger age.
"Why not give kids every opportunity?
"You never know what you can unearth.
"You might find that diamond in the rough who ends up playing in the A-League or maybe even better."
