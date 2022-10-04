The Border Mail
Children sought for wheeze medicine trial as part of Australia-wide study

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated October 4 2022 - 7:14am, first published 7:00am
Albury Wodonga Health seeks more participants for the OM-85 trial testing new medicine for children battling chronic wheezing. Lyndell Schindler watches her daughter Madelyn, 3, with Dr Mark Norden. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Albury Wodonga Health is seeking children aged one to six to participate in trials for medication to treat a viral-induced wheeze, in a first for Australian health services.

