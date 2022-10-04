The Border Mail
Driver hospitalised with serious injuries after crashing into tree

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:30am
A driver lost control of his vehicle on Monday night and crashed into a tree. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Picture by Blair Thomson

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after crashing a car into a tree in Wodonga.

