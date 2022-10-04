Driver hospitalised with serious injuries after crashing into tree

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after crashing a car into a tree in Wodonga.
Emergency workers were called to Elkington Road, near the intersection of Stead Street, about 8pm on Monday.
The man's car appeared to have been travelling north on the road when the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a tree.
The impact stripped bark from the tree and scattered debris from the vehicle.
"The male driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," a police spokeswoman said.
"No-one else was in the car at the time of the crash.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing."
The incident caused extensive damage to the car.
IN OTHER NEWS
The crash was the latest in a string of serious crashes in the region, including three recent deaths.
His former boss at Locky's Countryside Meats, Locky Altmeier, said he was "just a really likeable little larrikin".
The late man had joined the business as an apprentice at age 15 and continued to visit after leaving the job.
"It was terrible news for everyone involved, especially his family," Mr Altmeier said on Tuesday.
"He made some tremendous friendships here from old people to young people.
"He was magnificent at his job.
"He will be missed by all.
"We'd just like to send huge condolences to his family from everyone here."
