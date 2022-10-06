Albury stock agent David Hill is not worried about the rain.
Each day, before or after work, he walks 25 kilometres in preparation for his 130-kilometre trek to raise money and awareness for blood cancer.
Only weeks away from the walk, Mr Hill has reached 60 per cent of his $100,000 fundraising target and says nothing will get in his way.
"Rain hail or shine - we have to take the good with the bad," Mr Hill said.
"We've got a masseur coming with us, we've got an ice bath coming with us, so we're all prepared."
"It will be pretty sad - very emotional when I get there," Mr Hill said.
Billie Grace Richards was three years old when she was rushed to Sydney for medical tests last year. After a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and a severe blood infection was returned on Friday 22 October, she passed away the next day.
Mr Hill hopes the fundraiser puts money in the hands of the "brightest researchers" to uncover faster diagnoses and better treatments for children, and to also support families through a diagnosis.
"It is to save these little kids," Mr Hill said.
"When you're 60 or 70, you're old, you've been here for a long, long time. You've had 60 or 70 years. But these little kids, they've had no time."
"She was only in hospital a couple of weeks earlier and there was nothing wrong with her," he said.
Fundraising efforts have not slowed down as the date of the walk approaches. Luncheons, guest talks and pub nights will continue right up to the day, as well as events planned at pit stops along the route.
Mr Hill said he was confident with his history in the region that he would reach the ambitious $100,000 goal, and that he had been motivated by the challenge.
"My wife said, "Make it $50,000." No. If I can't get $100,000, I'll give it away," Mr Hill said.
Some local businesses have made donations in kind, with Border Sign Studios and Conway Printing waiving the cost of signage and printing to help Mr Hill spread the word.
"All the clients I deal with in the agricultural sector have been phenomenal. The livestock agents in Wagga and surrounding areas, Yass, Bombala, Benalla, Albury-Wodonga, and the trucking companies we deal with. They've all hopped on board," Mr Hill said.
Mr Hill said the fundraising and preparation for the walk had given him "something to do", but was also a way to process his grief and lean on the support of his community.
The memory and character of Billie Grace Richards appears in various element Mr Hill's fundraising campaign, such as her favourite colour or favourite song, and will be present in his mind as he undertakes the three-day journey leading up the anniversary of her sudden passing.
"Her favorite colour was purple, so that's why our shoes are in purple and our outfits will be in purple," Mr Hill said.
"I'll probably play a few songs. I'll probably listen to Robbie Williams' Angels."
David Hill sets off for the Billie Grace Richards Leukaemia Walk at 6.30am on Friday 21 October.
