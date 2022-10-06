The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Derelict Springdale Heights motel room goes up in flames

By Local News
Updated October 6 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The vacant motel room was extensively damaged by the blaze on Thursday.

A derelict room at an abandoned hotel has been burnt at Springdale Heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.