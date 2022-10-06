Derelict Springdale Heights motel room goes up in flames

A derelict room at an abandoned hotel has been burnt at Springdale Heights.
Firefighters were called to Barclay Gardens Motel about 7.30am on Thursday.
A fire had started at one of the rear rooms at the business, which has been closed for several years.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the room.
The incident caused part of the roof to collapse.
The property has previously been targeted with a room facing Kaitlers and Wagga roads badly damaged by flames.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The site has been in a derelict state for several years with every building smashed.
A large portion of the 2.2 hectare property has been covered with graffiti and signs have also been smashed.
It's believed squatters have previously stayed at the property.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.