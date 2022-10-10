Skills shortages in the cybersecurity space are one of the key topics of a new podcast series by Charles Sturt University to raise awareness of a lack of workers in the sector.
In an episode titled Call the help desk, we're under attack - cybersecurity, the university's deputy leader of the Cyber Security Research Group, Arash Mahboubi, discussed how to tackle those shortages.
Jobs that are difficult to attract talent to include cryptographers, professionals who use encryption codes to protect data.
Network administrators, who manage network security and look for breaches within an organisation's systems, are also hard to hire.
"If you look at other education fields like mathematics, it has barely changed since the 1970s; it hasn't had much change," he said.
"In comparison, (in cybersecurity) we have new daily technology patterns released into the market."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Mahboubi said part of the reason for the skills shortages - for both men and women - was because those who wished to enter the field needed to understand operating systems and how they worked.
"We need to understand the problem in the current digital era before we can address these shortages," he said.
"Cyber security has been around since the 1970s and since then there's been so many different technologies to neutralise this threat."
With the Optus hack, Mr Mahboubi said "we haven't learnt our lesson" from the T-Mobile data breach in 2021.
Last year, there were 50 million data breaches at T-Mobile.
"We haven't learnt how to actively engage with this kind of breach," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.