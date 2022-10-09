Ruben Shuker has signed off his Murray United career by winning the league's Golden Boot.
Shuker scored 20 goals in NPL3 North/West, three more than his closest rival.
"I'm pretty proud about it," the 18-year-old said.
"It's a real privilege and I've worked hard for it but I couldn't have done it without all the other boys.
"I did work a bit on my finishing.
"I went down to La Trobe with a couple of our goalkeepers, did a few sessions with them and they helped me out a lot.
"The club's been a huge influence on me, especially Adam Carty (former technical director and coach).
"He's a big role model for me, I look up to him a lot.
"He pushes us a lot, not so much as to intimidate us, but so we get things right."
Shuker heads to Melbourne next week for trials with Green Gully as he looks to take his first steps in senior football.
"I wouldn't mind going into the A-League, that would be pretty cool," he said.
