It would have been easy for George Godde to walk away from North Albury when the going started to get tough.
It would have been easy to take the money he was being offered elsewhere.
It would have been easy to turn his back on Bunton Park and walk into a winning team.
It would have been so easy.
And that's exactly why he didn't.
Godde, who played his 100th senior game for the Hoppers earlier this year, has been through thick, thin and, quite frankly, even thinner to bring up that century.
North Albury have played 103 games since their last finals appearance, seven years ago, losing 83 and winning just 19.
Players and coaches have come and gone but Godde's loyalty has been unwavering, even when what many would deem a better offer has come along.
"I do get calls," Godde said.
"Everyone around here does.
"That's what annoys me so much because there's a lot of average players that get calls and get money out in the bush.
"To me, that's the easy way out.
"It frustrates me because I see them do that.
"People around here think they're free agents but they just cue clubs along.
"When I get calls, I say 'mate, this is where I'm at and this is it, I'm not really interested.'
"I don't do that.
"I've had a few calls but I've never sat down with a club."
Trade news dominates the AFL sphere today; like everything, the tone is set at the top.
"That's the thing that annoys me so much," Godde said.
"This easy path has been endorsed by every standard now.
"It's like 'I want to go to the best team and win a flag' and I'm like, 'yeah you do, but what does that really mean to you?'
"Tom Lynch leaves Gold Coast and goes to the best team in the comp.
"Do you get me?
"It would mean a lot more to me to win a flag at North Albury than anywhere else.
"It's just home.
"I think 'yous are mad,' especially people that change to another O and M club.
"I'd just rather not.
"I know you want to play at the best standard but it's this new mantra, people don't want to do the hard work and take the easy path.
"Then they can just point the finger and say 'it's someone else's fault.'
"It just blows my mind.
"I think it's this new generation, I'm adamant on that now.
"You can point fingers and have excuses for everything.
"I don't know how loyalty's gone out the door as something that people can be proud of.
"I love Joel Selwood and I've always loved him.
"Anyone in that standard, I love it when they stick around.
"Look at Dan Leslie.
"Talk about people that had offers, he had more offers than anyone under the sun, for ridiculous amounts of money, and he always stayed.
"With Dan there, I don't know how other people did it."
Godde's sentiments are admirable but surely his principles must have been tested to their limit when the Hoppers lost their first four games of the season by a total of almost 500 points?
"Bloody oath they did!' he retorted.
"It's testing and everyone goes through those moments where you say 'this place can get stuffed, I'm over it, I'm done.'
"But then you settle down and you think about all your best mates.
"That's what footy clubs are about.
"I think back to after the Wang game this year.
"We got pumped (by 169 points) and it was beyond embarrassing.
"Wangaratta do it to everyone but that was a moment which made me think.
"I had a group of senior boys up to my house after the game and we just drank beers and had a good time.
"The following week we actually came out and won.
"In those hard times, you've got to find enjoyment somehow."
That win against Wodonga Raiders proved to be the final game of Luke Norman's time in charge, with a fired-up North Albury finding a new energy in the following Saturday's barnstorming local derby against Lavington at Bunton Park.
The Panthers got home by 15 points but they were given an almighty scare in front of a rocking Hoppers crowd.
"When we're flying, it's pretty unreal," Godde smiled.
"Robbie Murray's wife said to me it felt like the old North Albury that day.
"They were all huddled under the cover, everyone was riding them hard and I thought were going to run over them.
"It does feel like the old times in moments like that."
Godde's hopeful that under new coach Tim Broomhead, those moments may not be so few and far between.
"Tim's making a lot of moves and bringing in a lot more professionalism," Godde said.
"Him taking the reins on a three-year contract, I think that makes a bit of a statement to say he's all in with it and he's going to go through all the avenues he can to get us to where we deserve to be.
"It feels like we're having a proper go at it, it feels like this time is different.
"Tim didn't come here to lose, he didn't sign up to do what we did this year because that was just embarrassing.
"It's not good enough; we want to be a respected club and we'll only achieve that by winning games of football."
Godde, given his first taste of senior football by Jason Akermanis, has never looked back since.
"I'm about to turn 28 and I still think my best footy's in front of me," the club's 2022 best and fairest said.
"I was lucky enough to play in finals when I was younger and it was the coolest thing ever.
"We've got to get back to finals and go from there.
"It's a long path and it needs to be a sustained path for the club, but at the same time it can turn so quick.
"That's my belief."
And when it does, Godde will be right there.
"I think we earned a bit of respect, being a lot more competitive towards the back half of the year after a few changes and people didn't take us too lightly," he said.
"We've had some real frustration, that's for sure, but the group's a lot closer for it all.
"Now we need to stick together and go from there."
Godde hailed the impact of his mentor Barry McDonald, the father of Australian Test cricket coach Andrew McDonald, in helping keep him so grounded.
"He watches every game and he gives me good feedback," Godde said.
"If he's not watching it, he'll watch the replay.
"He's been really good to me and i think everyone should have someone helping them like that.
"They're the people you need.
"He doesn't overstep the mark but I trust him a lot, he's pretty spot-on with a lot of things."
