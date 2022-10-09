Young gun Kyle Cooper has trumped Barton medallist Scott Meyer by taking out Chiltern's best and fairest on Saturday night.
Externally, most people expected Meyer to cap the perfect season after having already won the Barton medal, VCFL medal for best on ground in the grand final and a premiership medal.
But the under-rated Cooper polled 75 votes to take home the Swans' highest individual honor from Meyer on 64.
Cooper also finished sixth in the Barton medal.
Premiership coach Luke Brookes said internally nobody was surprised to see Cooper add his name to the honour roll.
"I guess people outside the club may be a bit shocked by the result but I don't think too many people who were at the count were," Brookes said.
"Everybody knew how big a season Kyle had and he thoroughly deserved the accolade."
Brookes said it was an outstanding achievement for the 21-year-old to be crowned best and fairest in the same year as the Swans claimed their maiden flag in the TDFL.
"To win any best and fairest in a premiership year - it's a huge achievement," he said.
"But Kyle is a gun and the scary part is that he will only get better.
"He got super fit this year and his work-rate is second to none and he is tough at the contest.
"I know opposition sides rated him highly as well because he was copping a tag most weeks.
"But you have to be a good player to tag him because he has got a big engine and is a dead-set jet."
Cooper is a former Albury junior where he played thirds in 2019.
And while O&M clubs will be circling for his signature, Brookes revealed Cooper had already committed to the Swans for next season and recently re-signed.
"Kyle is only young and I think he can go to another level again next season," Brookes said.
"No doubt he will end up in the O&M at some stage but we want to make the most of it while we have got him.
"It's funny, Kyle works with Brad Hibberson and rocked up to training at the start of last year and said 'do you mind if I have a kick here?'
"Two years later he is a premiership player and best and fairest winner."
Brookes revealed Meyer was rapt to see Cooper win the award.
"This may sound strange but I think Scotty was happy he didn't win it," Brookes said.
"Big Scotty has won more than his fair share of awards over the journey and was genuinely excited to see a young bloke win it.
"The boys were telling Scotty he had no room left in his trophy cabinet anyway."
