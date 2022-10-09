The Border Mail
Kyle Cooper has trumped Barton medallist Scott Meyer to win Chiltern's best and fairest

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
October 9 2022
Young gun Kyle Cooper has won Chiltern's best and fairest two years after arriving at the club and 'looking for a kick.' Cooper trumped Barton medallist Scott Meyer for the honour. Picture by Mark Jesser

Young gun Kyle Cooper has trumped Barton medallist Scott Meyer by taking out Chiltern's best and fairest on Saturday night.

