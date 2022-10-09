More than 80 people dressed in yellow turned up at the campaign launch for Independent candidate for the seat of Benambra Jacqui Hawkins on Saturday.
Baranduda resident Ms Hawkins said the push for a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga was a key platform of her campaign, which is calling for change for the seat that has been held by Liberal Bill Tilley for 16 years.
Ms Hawkins was joined by former federal Independent member for lndi Cathy McGowan, former Wodonga deputy mayor Kat Bennett, and community leader Ross Kearney.
"I put my hand up to run as an Independent because I could see that, as a safe and conservative seat, we were being overlooked by the major parties," she said.
"In 2018 we reeled in the incumbent's margin from 9.7 per cent to 2.4 per cent. We made our seat marginal, where it is now held by just 2029 votes."
Ms Hawkins said she was fighting for health, affordable housing, early childhood education and integrity in politics.
