Border and North East workers have been short-changed more than $65 million in superannuation, according to recent data.
Industry Super Australia's analysis of 2018-19 tax file figures showed 35,000 people employed in the electorates of Farrer and Indi were underpaid $65.7 million in superannuation and lost an average of $1860 each.
In Farrer, 17,900 people, 28 per cent of the workforce, were underpaid an average of $1967 in superannuation for a total of $35.2 million, while 17,450 Indi residents (29 per cent) missed out on $30.5 million, which equated to $1749 per person.
Because superannuation can be paid quarterly, ISA said some small business owners succumb to the temptation of using employees' contributions for cashflow, which resulted in underpayments.
Those most likely to be deceived were younger workers on lower incomes and it has prompted calls to change federal law to have superannuation paid with wages.
"With super going up, and thousands of lower-paid workers finally eligible to receive it, it's even more important for the government to make sure workers get what they are owed," Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean said
"By not mandating employers pay super with wages, politicians are effectively standing in the way of millions of workers getting money they've earned and undermining their future economic security."
Wodonga financial planner Trent Crothers, of Crothers and Associates, said cost of living was a factor in employers not paying superannuation correctly, but workers have a role to play.
"It might show on your pay slip that superannuation has been processed, but sometimes that's not actually the case, you actually need to check with the superannuation provider," he said.
"A positive with COVID is the majority of people now have a MyGov account, because we had to have those with proof of vaccination.
"I recommend people have the ATO portal linked to MyGov to keep track of their super and tax information.
"The key message with MyGov is looking at the ATO if there's any unclaimed funds and it's a very easy process to get those funds back."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
