Sheffield Shield places are up for grabs at Albury's Alexandra Park this week.
There are some big names and rising stars playing in the 2nd XI state game between ACT/NSW Country and Tasmania, which started on Monday.
After a delayed start, 85 overs were bowled in a huge credit to East Albury curator Kris Milosta, given the huge recent rainfall.
Nick Larkin top-scored with 56 and Trent Copeland made 38 down the order as ACT/NSW were bowled out for 197, with Tasmania's Tom Andrews claiming 5-51 from 20 overs.
"There's a Sheffield Shield game to be played in Adelaide next week so it's a really important piece of the preparation for two or three of the quick bowlers in particular," Tasmania coach Ali De Winter said.
"This is the first red-ball game for many of these guys.
"We've played a little bit of one-day cricket back home but our season's only just begun, so this longer-format cricket is really important for that long-term preparation for those who aspire to play in the Shield team."
Sam Rainbird, Gabe Bell, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Iain Carlisle and Bradley Hope all got among the wickets before Tasmania closed day one on 0/57 with Nivethan Radhakrishnan (29) and Charles Wakim (24) the unbeaten batters.
Copeland and former Lavington quick Ross Pawson took the new ball for ACT/NSW under clear skies on the Border.
"Considering there was so much rain last week, the fact we're even playing cricket is a credit to the ground staff and the people involved here," ACT/NSW coach Mick Delaney said.
"We're really lucky to be able to get on here and the wicket looks fantastic.
"The outfield's a little bit soggy but it's still great to play on.
"We've had a few games down here over the last couple of years and the hospitality's always been great.
"The venues are good and I think it's important, with a lot of our guys being from the country, to get back to those country roots a little bit.
"It's just fantastic to see some cricket get played with the weather all around Australia at the moment.
"We've got a lot of guys vying for selection in the Shield side so any long-form cricket they can get early in the season helps."
Tasmania's side, a mixture of experience and youth, has laid a good foundation on which to build from day two.
"It's a great opportunity for those who haven't played at this level to get exposed to it against a really good opposition," De Winter said.
"We consider Tasmania a little bit regional so we understand the value of bringing games of cricket to places like this.
"They've turned the weather on for us and the curator's done an amazing job to get the ground up."
