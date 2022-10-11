Tickets are selling quickly to the short-run Bungambrawatha, the latest performance from Black Border Theatre.
Opening on Wednesday, and running through until Saturday, Bungambrawatha is the product of a year-long effort to collect and stage the stories of Elders and decedents who moved to the region as part of the Aboriginal Families Resettlement Scheme.
Fifty years ago, Aboriginal people from missions, reserves and smaller isolated communities were relocated to regional towns such as Albury under the scheme.
The play uses these stories to explore themes of community, resilience, dislocation, dispossession, and loss of culture.
Bungambrawatha producer and cast member Tiffany Ward said the research and development period had been "a privilege".
"I was really excited to be able to connect with the community here, listen to them, and for them have trust that I would do a good job and do them proud," Ward said.
"These stories are really important. They need to be shared and they need to be heard."
For cast member Tahlia Biggs, Bungambrawatha is a chance to platform Barkindji culture, representation and history in the region.
"This show explores how the mixed-mob community of Albury-Wodonga came to be," Biggs said.
We touch on parts of community members' lives before they moved, reasons for them moving, and then how they found the community to be when they did.
"My family moved as part of the scheme in the 70s. I was born and grew up here. I touch on my mum's experience and my grandma's experience moving down here."
Yankunytjatjara, Warrgamay and South Sea Islander stage and screen celebrity Elaine Crombie is Bungambrawatha's director.
Tiffany Ward said Crombie's experience as a stand up comedian and comedy actor had helped to bring a different energy to the play's complex content.
"This show touches on a lot of sensitive and tough topics. Adding the humour element breaks it away without taking the seriousness of it," Ward said.
"It has been like a masterclass with Elaine. Having a professional in the room is really good for all of us, especially because we are all developing our skills."
