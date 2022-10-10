The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kev Poulton makes call to end his radio career for time with family

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 10 2022 - 10:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kev Poulton says it's time for family as he announces end to radio days

WODONGA mayor Kev Poulton will pull the pin on his top-rating 2AY morning radio show to spend time with his family and "go out like Ash Barty".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.